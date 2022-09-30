Would-Be Robber Pulls Gun, Clerk Shoots Him Dead

An alleged would-be robber in San Antonio, Texas, died Thursday night after an armed Valero gas station clerk shot him dead.

KENS5 reported the suspect entered the Valero store around 10 p.m., gathered some items and approached the cash register as if checking out. He then allegedly pulled a gun and demanded that the clerk hand over money.

The clerk then pulled his own gun and opened fire, hitting the suspect numerous times.

MySanAntonio notes that suspect dropped his gun after being shot, then tried to reach for it, causing the clerk to shoot again.

EMS arrived at the store to give the suspect medical treatment, but he died at the scene.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.