Colt King Cobra 22 Long Rifle Revolver: Absolutely Excellent

The Colt King Cobra 22 long rifle revolver is one of those firearms that a company designs and builds, and having built it, trusts that their reputation in the gun world is secure.

Sure, Colt is already renowned for their single action revolvers, as well as double actions such as the Python (.357 Magnum), the Anaconda (.44 Magnum), and the King Cobra (.357 Magnum). And their Delta Elite 1911 (10mm) is a legend on its own.

Yet even with all the handgun excellence previously achieved, Colt found a new road to travel with the King Cobra 22 long rifle.

For starters, it is a ten-round revolver. So plenty of ammo ready to fire if the desire to head to the range for some plinking overtakes you. Moreover, it means there is plenty of ammo in the hopper if the King Cobra 22 long rifle is being used for hunting squirrel or other small game.

And the King Cobra 22 long rifle is deadly accurate. We recently shot box after box of ammunition through a King Cobra 22 long rifle at Gunsite Academy, and the 4.24 inch Colt barrel, together with the amazing King Cobra trigger, meant we literally beat the paint off steel targets with round upon round. The trigger makes shooting the King Cobra with control a breeze, whether shooting in single or double action.

When we reviewed the King Cobra .357 Magnum revolver we remarked that it is a stainless steel tack driver. The King Cobra 22 long rifle is a tack driver as well, minus the recoil.

Colt is a part of America’s history. The name conjures up memories of cowboys, military personal, police officers and departments, and cherished hunting memories. The name has also been synonymous with personal defense.

Now Colt can be the name that comes up when fathers are thinking about teaching their sons and daughters how to shoot and when grandpas are taking their grandsons and granddaughters out to hunt small game. This is all because of the absolutely excellent Colt King Cobra 22 long rifle revolver.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.