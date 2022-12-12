Illinois Democrats are set to begin committee hearings on a piece of legislation that would require all “assault weapons” to be registered with the state and mandate that owners of the guns pay a fee.

Rep. Bob Morgan (D) sponsored the legislation, which also contain certain firearm bans. He tweeted that it will receive its first hearing December 12, 2022.

Morgan wrote: “We’ve had many people contact my office on how to be involved in ensuring safe gun legislation for our state gets passed. The first hearing for HB5855 will be on Mon, Dec 12th. If you have any questions on how to submit a witness slip, please see the linked tweet below!”

He then tweeted a link to allow gun control proponents to create a “witness slip” in order to voice support for the measure.

WGN-TV reported that Morgan’s bill bans “assault weapons.” It also bans “high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices…[and would] raise the age of obtaining a FOID [Firearm Owners Identification] card from 18 to 21 unless the person applying for the card is a member of the military.”

Illinois residents who already own guns that Democrats call “assault weapons” would be allowed to keep them, but would have to register them. Owners would also have to pay a $25 fee.

On December 11 Breitbart News noted that Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) wants to revisit his state’s “assault weapons” ban and repeal residents’ ability to possess the guns, even though they owned them before the ban took effect.

The CT Mirror quoted Lamont saying, “(AR-15s) should not be allowed in the state of Connecticut. I think they’re killers … I think they’re incredibly dangerous in our community. You’re not serious about crime if you leave them on the street.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation told Breitbart News there are approximately 25 million firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons” in circulation in the USA.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.