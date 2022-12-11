Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is weighing a push to end or repeal a grandfathering clause in a gun control bill in order to force residents to hand over any AR-15s.

The CT Mirror noted that Connecticut’s General Assembly has passed two “assault weapons” bans, and each time, the bans had a grandfather clause, allowing those who already owned the banned firearms to keep them.

Lamont floated the idea of ending or repealing the clause while talking to reporters after a debate.

He described the clause as “a loophole” that makes “society … in Connecticut a little less safe.”

Lamont added, “(AR-15s) should not be allowed in the state of Connecticut. I think they’re killers … I think they’re incredibly dangerous in our community. You’re not serious about crime if you leave them on the street.”

On October 10, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to FBI figures showing over twice as many people were killed with knives and other cutting tools than were killed with rifles in 2021.

The FBI category for rifles includes all types: pump action, lever action, single shot, bolt action, fixed magazine semiautomatic, and the wildly popular semiautomatics that use detachable magazines. Democrats refer to semiautomatics with detachable magazines as “assault weapons.”

Even with all those types of rifles, over twice as many people were stabbed to death than were killed with rifles.

