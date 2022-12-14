Nebraska State Sen. Believes Votes Are There for Constitutional Carry

Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer (R) plans to introduce constitutional carry legislation in the upcoming legislative session and believes the votes are there to add his state to the growing list of states that have eliminated the need for concealed carry permits.

KLKN noted constitutional carry fell two votes short of passage in the previous legislative session, but Brewer believes the November 8, 2022, elections changed the makeup of the legislature enough to get it through.

Brewer said, “The very first bill that I will drop in the next session will be constitutional carry.”

State Sen. Megan Hunt (D) says she is worried that constitutional carry will lead to people taking it upon themselves to be “a vigilante law enforcement officer.”

There are currently 25 states–half of the country–in which constitutional carry is the law of the land. Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (Alabama’s constitutional carry provision takes effect January 1, 2023.)

