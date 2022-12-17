Man Shot Dead After Allegedly Entering Home Through Window

A man was shot dead Thursday night around 11:20 after allegedly entering a second story window of a Vancouver, Washington, home.

KPTV reported that the man entered through the window after breaking it and was then confronted by the homeowner, who shot him.

Police arrived and found the suspect dead at the scene, KATU noted.

On December 14 Breitbart News pointed out that a man was shot dead in Port John, Florida, after allegedly attacking another man who was sitting in his car eating outside McDonald’s.

In that incident 36-year-old Brandon Turner allegedly walked up to the driver as he sat in his car eating and began attacking him, FOX News observed. The driver retrieved a firearm he kept in his car and fired one shot, killing Turner.

WESH2 reported the conversation on police radio as law enforcement described the incident: “We got a caller on the line. Advises that they had shot someone. That a male had come up and started punching him in the front seat of his truck so he shot him in the chest.”

