Thirty-six-year-old Brandon Turner was shot and killed Sunday about 8:30 p.m. in Port John, Florida, after he allegedly attacked an armed driver in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Turner allegedly walked up the driver, as he sat in his car eating, and began attacking him, FOX News reported.

The driver managed to grab a gun he kept inside the vehicle and fire one round, striking Turner.

Turner was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

WESH2 noted the conversation on police radio as law enforcement described the incident: “We got a caller on the line. Advises that they had shot someone. That a male had come up and started punching him in the front seat of his truck so he shot him in the chest.”

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office believes Turner confused the McDonald’s customer with someone else.

