An alleged intruder entered a Lake County, Florida, home through a window Monday and was shot dead by a person inside the house.

WFTV identified the alleged intruder as 35-year-old Ryan Michael Baldasare.

Deputies responded to a 911 call and found Baldasare, who was declared dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s office said Baldasare allegedly entered the home “forcefully” before being shot, Villages-News.com pointed out.

WESH noted deputies saying, “Based on the evidence gathered so far, the incident appears to be a case of self-defense.”

Baldasare was arrested in July 2022 for punching a man who was with his girlfriend. Baldasare allegedly bloodied the man’s nose and caused facial swelling. He was purportedly “in possession of 1.31 grams of methamphetamine” at the time of that arrest.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.