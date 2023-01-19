Alleged Robber Points Gun at Customer, Gets Shot by Clerk

An alleged robber pointed a gun at a customer in an Avondale, Arizona, convenience store at 5 a.m. and was shot by the clerk.

The alleged robber had his face covered but could be heard saying the words “rob” and “money,” FOX 10 reported. He then allegedly pointed a gun at a customer and the clerk.

The alleged robber then looked away toward another customer and the clerk seized on the moment by pulling his own gun and shooting the suspect.

FOX News quoted police, saying, “The suspect became distracted by another person in the store and the store employee took the opportunity to pull out and use his own firearm, shooting and injuring the suspect.”

The clerk was asked if the words mumbled by the alleged robber played a role in the decision to shoot.

The clerk said, “In all reality, he didn’t need to say anything. The moment he pointed the gun at me, it was pretty obvious what he was there for.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

