Ten people are dead and numerous others wounded after an attacker opened fire at a Lunar New Year celebration late Saturday in gun-controlled California.

The event was being held in a dance studio in Los Angeles County’s Monterey Park, as Breitbart News reported.

California has the most stringent gun controls of any state in the Union.

The state put universal background checks and an “assault weapons” ban in place in 1990s.

Since the 1990s, Democrat lawmakers have tightened the “assault weapons” ban and have added gun registration requirements, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, restrictions on firearm sales advertising, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, background checks for ammunition purchases, and a requirement that all ammunition be purchased from state-approved, in-state ammunition vendors, among other controls.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill Friday allowing private citizens to sue manufacturers and sellers of illegal “ghost guns” and any firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons.” https://t.co/aBZLliQqp2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 23, 2022

Mike-Bloomberg affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety lists California as the number one state for gun law strength. But on June 5, 2022, Breitbart News reported California was number one in gun control and number one in “active shooter incidents” as well.

The FBI indicated that California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” during 2021.

As Breitbart News noted, the suspect in Saturday night’s attack fled the scene and is still on the loose.

CBS News quoted Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Capt. Andrew Meyer saying people were “pouring out of the location screaming” when law enforcement arrived.

The Los Angeles Times reported Meyer indicated the shooting suspect is male, but no details beyond that were provided.

No details have been provided on the type of firearm used either.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.