The Associated Press reports police are seeking a “male Asian suspect” in connection with the Lunar Celebration shooting that occurred Saturday night just before 10 p.m. in Monterey Park, which is in Los Angeles County.

On Sunday morning, Breitbart News reported the suspect in Saturday night’s attack fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Times reported the shooting suspect was male but provided no details beyond that.

The AP now notes that Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says law enforcement is seeking a “male Asian suspect.”

UPDATE: Monterey Park shooter is being described as a male Asian pic.twitter.com/QM8zS3Op8t — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 22, 2023

Luna provided no details on the weapon used beyond describing it as a “firearm,” though he indicated he did not believe the firearm was an “assault rifle.”

Bystanders managed to take the gun away from the suspect. A white cargo van was seen in the area of the attack and police believe it may be tied to the suspect.

