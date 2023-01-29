Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Being Shot Four Times by Homeowner

The Daily Ridge reported an alleged intruder, 27-year-old Tyriek Tramaine Washington, was hospitalized in “critical but stable condition” after being shot by a Haines City, Florida, homeowner Friday morning.

The homeowner, who is a concealed carry permit holder, came home around 1:45 a.m. and discovered Washington was allegedly inside the residence. Another suspect was alleged present as well.

The homeowner’s girlfriend was with him and, fearing for her life and his own life too, he drew his gun and fired, hitting Washington with four rounds.

FOX 13 noted Washington allegedly fled the scene after being shot, “but officers quickly caught up with…[him].”

The second suspect fled as well and had escaped capture as of Sunday morning.

Breitbart News pointed out Haines City police chief Greg Goreck responded to the incident by saying, “When a person breaks the sanctity of a person’s home, the average person would rightly conclude their purpose was evil. The homeowner had every right to take the action he did in this case based on the circumstances.”

Goreck added, “We live in Florida…most people are armed.”

