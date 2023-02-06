The gun control group Newtown Action Alliance is responding to the constitutional carry push in Florida by tweeting that “there is no such thing as ‘constitutional carry.'”

Twenty-five states have constitutional carry, and Republicans in Florida and South Carolina are now racing to see which state will be number 26, but Newtown Action Alliance says it does not really exist.

Newtown Action Alliance’s tweeted their opinion:

Just to be clear, there is no such thing as “constitutional carry”. The constitution didn’t give anyone the right to carry guns publicly without permits, background checks, or training. This term was fabricated by the gun lobby to push for its any guns to anyone everywhere agenda https://t.co/12tVmLZDV2 — Newtown Action Alliance (@NewtownAction) February 6, 2023

Newtown Action Alliance followed the tweet with another, asking gun controllers to urge Florida’s legislature to oppose the constitutional carry bill, suggesting the bill “will increase FL homicide and violence crime.”

On December 29, 2022, the Maine Wire noted that crime fell in Maine after the state abolished its concealed carry permit requirement in 2015.

FBI data shows violent crime beginning a decline in 2016 that continued through 2020.

