David Hogg: Target Guns Like Anti-Tobacco Activists Targeted Cigarettes

Parkland gun control activist David Hogg believes the gun control lobby can succeed in restricting the Second Amendment if everyone will come together and target guns the way anti-tobacco activists targeted cigarettes.

Hogg was interviewed by CBS News on February 12, where he talked of how gun rights groups such as the NRA have often appeared unbeatable. But he believes the gun control lobby can succeed by taking cues from the anti-tobacco movement.

He said, “The tobacco industry is exactly the model that I think of in terms of the decades of work that it will take to address this issue.”

Hogg has been making this claim for some time. For example, during the June 11, March for Our Lives rally he said, “We need to treat guns the way we treated cigarettes 30 years ago.”

He added, “With cigarettes, we didn’t just change the laws, we addressed why people wanted to smoke in the first place.”

Hogg compared “Big Tobacco” with the gun industry, saying, “We addressed why cigarettes were so easy to access, especially for poor people and kids of color. And we stamped out the corruption, misinformation, and lies of Big Tobacco. And guess what? We’re going to do the same thing with guns and the gun industry.”

During the CBS News interview Hogg admitted the gun control lobby has yet to achieve its goals.

He said, “We came out and we literally said, ‘Never again.’ Obviously, that didn’t work, unfortunately.”

