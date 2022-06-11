David Hogg: Time to Treat Guns the Way Anti-Tobacco Activists Treated Cigarettes

Gun control proponent David Hogg spoke at the June 11 March for Our Lives rally and suggested it is time to treat guns the way anti-tobacco activists treated cigarettes.

“We need to treat guns the way we treated cigarettes 30 years ago,” Hogg said.

“With cigarettes, we didn’t just change the laws, we addressed why people wanted to smoke in the first place.

“We have to address how people get guns and why they feel the need to pick them up in the first place,” he claimed.

He continued with his comparison. “We addressed why cigarettes were so easy to access, especially for poor people and kids of color. And we stamped out the corruption, misinformation, and lies of Big Tobacco. And guess what? We’re going to do the same thing with guns and the gun industry.”

Hogg also used Twitter on Saturday to point out that he believes a lot more people would have attended the March for Our Lives rally, “but were too afraid to come out because of the state of violence in our country.”

