A gunman opened fire on Michigan State University Monday night, resulting in a shelter-in-place warning at 8:40 p.m.

CBS News reported, “the shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.” The shooting occurred around 8:18 p.m., according to the Detroit Free Press.

FOX News noted that the suspect appeared to illude police initially and a second shooting on the campus was reported “around 9:26 p.m.”

UPDATE: IM East is being secured. It appears there is only one suspect at this time. pic.twitter.com/URHdQFAQyR — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

The MSU Police provided a suspect description: “The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus.”

