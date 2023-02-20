11 Shot, 3 Killed, During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Eleven people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the weekend’s first shooting fatality was discovered about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, when 45-year-old Gary Winston was found shot to death “in the 1200-block of West 73rd Place.”

Winston had been shot multiple times.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. Sunday, when an unidentified 35-year-old man was shot in the head “in the 7900-block of South Marquette Avenue.” The 35-year-old died at the scene.

The third fatal shooting of the weekend happened just minutes after the 35-year-old was killed. A male of unknown age was walking on a sidewalk “in the 7800-block of South Phillips Avenue” when someone opened fire, shooting him numerous times. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The Sun-Times noted that 66 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through February 19, 2023.

