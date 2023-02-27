College students aged 18–20 are now getting Texas concealed handgun permits to carry firearms for self-defense on campuses and in businesses around the Lone Star State.

CNN reported District Court Judge Mark Pittman’s August 25, 2022, decision striking down the state’s ban on 18–20-year-olds carrying guns in public for self-defense.

Pittman referenced the Supreme Court of the United States’ New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen (2022) in his decision.

Breitbart News noted that on December 21, 2022, Texas ceased efforts to appeal the decision. The Texas Tribune pointed out that Texas dropped the appeal effort and “will no longer fight to ban 18–20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public.”

The Dallas Morning News observed that 18–20-year-olds are now applying for concealed carry handgun permits in order to carry firearms for self-defense on college campuses and in businesses around Texas.

Michael Cargill of Central Texas Gun Works indicated that 19-year-olds have attended his concealed carry classes and he expects the number of 18–20-year-olds in attendance to grow.

Cargill said, “As more people find out, there’s going to be an influx.”

