Texas Drops Appeal Against Ruling Allowing 18-Year-Olds to Carry Guns

Texas has decided to drop its effort to appeal an August 25, 2022, U.S. District Judge decision that found the state’s ban on 18-20 year-olds carrying guns in public unconstitutional.

WFAA reported that U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled against Texas’ law barring those under 21-years of age from carrying guns.

Pittman stayed the ruling for 30 days to give Texas an opportunity to appeal.

On September 27, 2022, the Texas Tribune noted that Texas Attorney General filed a notice of appeal and gun rights advocates immediately voiced opposition to the appeal.

On December 21, 2022, the Tribune pointed out that Texas dropped the appeal effort and “will no longer fight to ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public.”

The Firearms Policy Coalition’s senior attorney for constitutional litigation, Cory J. Wisniewski, commented on Texas’s decision to drop its appeal: “We applaud Texas for doing the right thing and accepting the district court’s ruling against its law prohibiting 18-to-20-year-old adults from carrying firearms in public. Young adults have the same constitutionally protected right to bear arms as all other adults.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.