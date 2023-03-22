Rep. Elise Stefanik Supports Resolution Nullifying ATF Pistol Brace Rule

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is rallying behind the resolution Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) is pushing to render the ATF pistol brace rule null and void.

On March 20, 2023, Breitbart News noted Clyde would be introducing a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to squash ATF rule.

And on March 21, 2023, Clyde reached out to Breitbart News to let us know CRA resolution was H.J. Res. No. 44.

The resolution says:

Resolved by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That Congress disapproves the rule submitted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives relating to ‘‘Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached ‘Stabilizing Braces’ ’’ (ATF final rule 2021R–08F), and such rule shall have no force or effect.

Stefanik stands with Clyde in support of the resolution.

She issued a statement, saying:

In pursuit of the Far Left anti-gun agenda, the Biden Administration reclassifying pistols as short barrel rifles shows their blatant attempt to take guns out of the hands of law-abiding owners who use their Constitutionally-protected Second Amendment rights to keep our families and communities safe. I will continue to provide a critical check on Joe Biden and hold his Administration accountable for attacking the Constitutional rights of Americans.

Stefanik also noted, “I am standing up against Joe Biden’s attempt to shred the Constitution and take away the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners.”

On March 21, 2023, Breitbart News pointed out that Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) is also standing with Clyde and other pro-2A House members in the fight against the ATF pistol brace rule.

Hudson told Breitbart News, “[The ATF rule] defies common sense. Back in 2021 I wanted to put a face on this issue, so we had the press conference where we brought in the combat-disabled veterans and let them talk about it. Because even on the ATF’s own website, where they describe these pistol braces, they say the point of them is to allow combat-disabled veterans to carry the weight of an AR pistol; to provide them stability. Yet here they are with this rule to try to treat it as short barrel rifle. It’s counter intuitive.”