Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) is expected to put forward a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution this week in an attempt to block the ATF’s AR-pistol stabilizer brace rule.

On January 14 Breitbart News reported the CRA provided Congress with a means by which to block the ATF’s latest rule.

The CRA was put in place in the 1990s as part of Speaker Newt Gingrich’s (R) “Contract with America.” It grants Congress the ability to review a major rule and vote to block the implementation or effectiveness of the rule.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office explains the CRA on its site. “The CRA allows Congress to review ‘major’ rules issued by federal agencies before the rules take effect,” it says. “Congress may also disapprove new rules, resulting in the rules having no force or effect.”

Breitbart News published an exclusive interview with Rep. Clyde on February 10 in which he stated his intention to use the SHORT Act and the CRA to block the rule.

Clyde indicated he would “introduce a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to override the Biden administration’s unlawful overreach.”

On Monday, FOX News pointed out that Clyde’s introduction of a CRA resolution is imminent.

Clyde said, “Congress must swiftly move to block the ATF’s unconstitutional pistol brace rule, as this misguided measure turns millions of law-abiding gun owners, including many disabled veterans, into criminals for merely possessing legal firearms with stabilizing braces.”

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Clyde in the attempts to block the rule.

Hudson said, “This rule jeopardizes the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners and disabled combat veterans. I’m proud to lead the fight in blocking the ATF’s unconstitutional pistol brace rule.”

