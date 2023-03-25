Nancy Pelosi Pushes ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban After Denver Handgun Attack

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pushed an “assault weapons” ban in the wake of Wednesday’s handgun attack at Denver East High School.

She was speaking at a gun control rally on Thursday when she called for the ban.

Pelosi tweeted:

Today, it was my privilege to stand with brave young activists for gun violence prevention, because Generation Lockdown’s leadership has been crucial to our fight. We must renew the assault weapons ban to protect America’s children. pic.twitter.com/al6EVYc9Dq — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 24, 2023

NPR reported that the 17-year-old East High School attacker used a handgun. This means an “assault weapons” ban would not, in any way, have prevented the attack from occurring.

On February 15, 2023, Breitbart News noted that President Biden responded the Michigan State University handgun attack by pushing an “assault weapons” ban.

Biden also pushed for universal background checks. However, WWMT observed that the MSU gunman had two handguns, both of which were “purchased legally.”

To say guns were legally purchased is to say that they were acquired via background checks. Therefore, neither Biden’s “assault weapons” ban nor his universal background checks would have prevented the MSU shooting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.