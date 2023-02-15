President Joe Biden released a statement Tuesday on the Michigan State University attack and he called for an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, and myriad other gun controls.

The type of firearm used in the MSU attack has not yet been reported by police, nor has the means by which the attacker acquired said gun.

Biden noted the MSU attack occurred one day before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland high school shooting, saying, “The fact that this shooting took place the night before this country marks five years since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, should cause every American to exclaim “enough” and demand that Congress take action.”

He then said:

As I said in my State of the Union address last week, Congress must do something and enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, closing loopholes in our background check system, requiring safe storage of guns, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets. Action is what we owe to those grieving today in Michigan and across America.

On Thanksgiving 2022, Biden spoke with reporters and told them the sale of semiautomatic firearms “has no social redeeming value.”

MSNBC published video of Biden saying, “The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.