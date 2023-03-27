Mike Bloomberg gun control affiliate Shannon Watts blamed the shooting at the Nashville-area Covenant School on permitless carry before any details about the incident were known.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) tweeted about the incident at 11 a.m. central time, noting they had engaged the gunman and he was dead.

Forty-three minutes later, Watts tweeted, “Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee hasn’t had time yet to tweet his thoughts and prayers for Covenant School, but when he does, remind him that this is exactly why police and citizens opposed the permitless carry bill he signed into law at a gun maker’s factory in 2021.”

Tennessee @GovBillLee hasn't had time yet to tweet his thoughts and prayers for Covenant School, but when he does, remind him that this is exactly why police and citizens opposed the permitless carry bill he signed into law at a gun maker's factory in 2021. #tnleg pic.twitter.com/NZ2smJQEkC — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 27, 2023

The only detail about the shooting that was learned in the 43 minutes between the MNPD tweet and Watts’s tweet were reports that three students were killed in the incident.

There was no description of the attacker, or the kind of gun he used, or the means by which the gun was acquired.

Tennessee is one of 25 states that allow the permitless carry of handguns for self-defense by law-abiding citizens. Permitless carry does not shield the carry and use of handguns for crime.

