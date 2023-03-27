Police say the 28-year-old suspected of killing six people at a Christian school Monday actually had another location chosen but decided to forego it because it had a higher level of security.

The suspect in the Christian school shooting was named by police as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Nashville police confirm today’s shooter identifier as a transgender. The shooter was a woman who identified as a man. She intentionally targeted a religious elementary school for mass murder. pic.twitter.com/1mTtB7SzXG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 27, 2023

During an afternoon question and answer session with reporters, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake noted that Hale left behind a manifesto.

A reporter then asked if Covenant School was the only school that was targeted.

Drake answered, “Yes,” but noted there was another location the suspect considered striking as well. However, he said the suspect did “a threat assessment” of the other location and decided there was “too much security.”

Following the July 20, 2012, Aurora movie theater attack, gun scholar John Lott noted that the shooting suspect had targeted a Cinemark theater, which was the only one within close proximity of his home where concealed carry permit holders were barred from being armed.

Lott wrote:

Out of all the movie theaters within 20 minutes of his apartment showing the new Batman movie that night, it was the only one where guns were banned. In Colorado, individuals with permits can carry concealed handgun in most malls, stores, movie theaters, and restaurants. But private businesses can determine whether permit holders can carry guns on their private property. Most movie theaters allow permit holders carrying guns. But the Cinemark movie theater was the only one with a sign posted at the theater’s entrance.

Lott noted that the Cinemark was not closest to Holmes’ apartment, but was chosen for the gun-free status.

