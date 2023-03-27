White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that President Biden wants Congress to pass more gun control after an attacker shot and killed three students at the Nashville-area Covenant School.

Breitbart News noted that Nashville police indicated the attacker was a female armed with multiple firearms.

During her Monday press conference, Pierre referenced the gun control Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) worked with Democrats to secure in the summer of 2022, but stressed that Biden wants Congress to act to pass even more gun control.

She said, “He wants Congress to act because enough is enough.”

Jean-Pierre asked, “How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the ‘assault weapons’ ban, to close loopholes in our background check system, or to the require the safe storage of guns?”

She added, “We need to do something.”

Breitbart News reported FOX News’ John Roberts’ observation that there were no armed resource officers at the Covenant School when the attack occurred Monday morning.

