Police: Female Shooter Kills 3 Students at Nashville School

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department held a press conference on Monday’s Covenant School shooting and indicated the attacker who killed three students was a female.

Breitbart News reported that three children were killed in the attack Monday, but details on the attacker were not known.

The MNPD press conference revealed the attacker was as female who not only killed three children, but three adults as well.

MNPD noted the female “[appeared] to be in her teens” and she was shot and killed by police.

She was armed with two rifles and a handgun.

MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said, “Officers entered the first story of the school, began clearing it, they heard shots coming second level, they immediately went to the gunfire. When the officers got to the second level, they saw a shooter, a female, who was firing. The officers engaged her and she was fatally shot by responding police officers.”

Aaron said the female attacker entered the school through a side entrance.

Mike Bloomberg gun control affiliate Shannon Watts blamed the shooting on the law that allows law-abiding citizens to permitlessly carry a handgun for self-defense.

