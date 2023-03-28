Nashville Shooting Suspect Texted Friend: ‘I’m Planning to Die Today’

The 28-year-old transgender shooting suspect who allegedly killed six at a Nashville Christian school Monday texted a friend minutes before the attack to say, “I’m planning to die today.”

The shooting suspect, who was killed by police during the attack, texted a former basketball teammate and said, “So basically that post I made on here about you, that was basically a suicide note. I’m planning to die today,” WTVF reported.

She went on to say, “You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.”

Watch: CCTV Footage Released of Nashville Shooter Audrey Hale

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Storyful

The New York Post noted that the suspect sent the messages via Instagram just before 10:00 a.m. Monday.

The Post noted that the suspect also wrote, “My family doesn’t know what I’m about to do. One day this will make more sense. I’ve left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.”

She then signed the messages, “Audrey (Aiden).”

The Post adds:

[O]fficers found detailed maps and a manifesto of the attack. “We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this day,” Nashville Metropolitan Police Chief John Drake said about the discovery.

Breitbart News observed that Nashville police chief John Drake indicated the shooting suspect had considered striking two locations, but chose the Covenant School because it had less security.

