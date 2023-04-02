Wyoming House Minority Whip Karlee Provenza (D) posted a meme of a grandma using an AR-15 to protect transgender people on Saturday, less than a week after a 28-year-old transgender person went into a Christian school and shot six people dead.
The meme shows a grandma holding an AR-15 and the text says, “Auntie Fa Says, Protect Trans Folks Against Fascists and Bigots”:
This was posted on Facebook yesterday by the Democrat Minority Whip in the Wyoming House of Representatives @Provenza4Wyomin.
Less than a week after a trans person killed three Christian children in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/2I25iXN8Ij
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2023
Breitbart News reported that Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ (D) press secretary Josselyn Berry sent a tweet with a message similar to Provenza’s on the same day as the Christian school shooting.
Berry’s tweet focused on pointing guns at “transphobes.” She resigned her position two days later.
#Breaking: @GovernorHobbs office has confirmed that press secretary @joss_berry has resigned this morning after posting this image on Twitter . Expect a full statement shortly. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/JOimLiWXj0
— Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 29, 2023
The 28-year-old transgender shooter who killed six on Monday left behind a manifesto that has not been released to the public.
