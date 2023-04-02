Wyoming House Minority Whip Karlee Provenza (D) posted a meme of a grandma using an AR-15 to protect transgender people on Saturday, less than a week after a 28-year-old transgender person went into a Christian school and shot six people dead.

The meme shows a grandma holding an AR-15 and the text says, “Auntie Fa Says, Protect Trans Folks Against Fascists and Bigots”:

Breitbart News reported that Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ (D) press secretary Josselyn Berry sent a tweet with a message similar to Provenza’s on the same day as the Christian school shooting.

Berry’s tweet focused on pointing guns at “transphobes.” She resigned her position two days later.

The 28-year-old transgender shooter who killed six on Monday left behind a manifesto that has not been released to the public.

