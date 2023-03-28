On the same day that a 28-year-old transgender shooter attacked a Nashville Christian school, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ (D) Press Sec., Joselyn Berry, sent a tweet that focused on pointing guns at “transphobes.”

The tweet contained a GIF from the movie Gloria (1980), showing a woman holding two guns, one in each hand.

Berry added the text, “Us when we see transphobes.”

Us when we see transphobes pic.twitter.com/V5lxuiQXbQ — Josselyn Berry (@joss_berry) March 28, 2023

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department chief John Drake identified the shooter as transgender on Monday. And the AP received an email Tuesday, from MNPD spokesperson Kristin Mumford that explained that the shooter “was assigned female at birth…[but] did use male pronouns on a social media profile.”

Three children and three adults were killed in the Christian school attack.

