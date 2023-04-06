The Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel state Rep. Gloria Johnson (D) Thursday and the vote for expulsion failed to pass.

The Tennessean reported that the effort to remove Johnson failed by one vote.

The vote was 65-30 after seven Republican House members voted against removing her.

The seven Republicans were Rep. Jody Barrett (R-Dickson), Rep. Charlie Baum (R-Murfreesboro), Rep. Rush Bricken (R-Tullahoma), Rep. Bryan Richey (R-Maryville), Rep. Lowell Russell (R-Vonore), Rep. Mike Sparks (R-Smyrna) and Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin).

The vote on Johnson came on the same day that the Tennessee House voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones (D) from office.

Breitbart News noted CNN’s report that Jones was removed by a vote of 75-25.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton noted that Jones, Johnson, and Rep. Justin Pearson (D) were facing possible expulsion for allegedly “breaking several rules of decorum and procedure on the House floor” during gun control protests last week. The Tennessean reported that Johnson, Jones, and Pearson allegedly used “a bullhorn” as they “led protestors in the galleries in several chants calling for gun reform.”

