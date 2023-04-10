The president of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, implemented a full ban this weekend on carrying firearms on the streets of Mogadishu, the nation’s violent capital.

The Somalia Guardian reported Mohamud’s announcement comes as the capital city struggles with “worsening insecurity” at the hands of militias, terror organizations, and individual criminals.

“We impose a strict ban on carrying guns in the streets of Mogadishu,” Mohamud said this weekend, according to Voice of America. “One cannot justify having machine guns mounted on vehicles and rocket propelled grenades in the streets, for protection from a hiding al-Shabab militant armed with a pistol.”

He added, “No businessman can bring any kind of military gear into the country, let alone weapons. The traders cannot even import Abdi Bile vehicles in the country.”

Mohamud made clear there will be checkpoints and vehicle searches to ensure compliance with the gun ban.

Mohamud’s government is in phase two of a war with the al-Qaeda-linked jihadist organization al-Shabaab. The first phase occurred from “August 2022 through January 2023,” and current fighting is taking place “in the Central Somalia region of Hiran.”

Hussein Sheikh Ali, national security adviser for Mohamud, indicated that Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya, will be sending troops to help Somalia in the fight against al-Shabab.

