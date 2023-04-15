While speaking at the NRA’s Leadership Forum Friday, former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump said he will ask Congress to send national reciprocity to his desk during his second term.

Trump said, “I will ask Congress to send a bill to my desk…[for] national concealed carry reciprocity.”

He added, “Just like your driver’s license or your marriage license, your Second Amendment must apply across state lines. It will. We’ll get it done pretty quickly, too.”

BREAKING: Donald Trump calls for national concealed carry reciprocity at the NRA Convention: "Just like your driver's license or your marriage license, your Second Amendment must apply across state lines."

Breitbart News reported that Trump stressed his support for national reciprocity going into his 2016 presidential campaign.

He did so via a policy paper on Second Amendment rights, saying:

The right of self-defense doesn’t stop at the end of your driveway. That’s why I have a concealed carry permit and why tens of millions of Americans do too. That permit should be valid in all 50 states. A driver’s license works in every state, so it’s common sense that a concealed carry permit should work in every state. If we can do that for driving — which is a privilege, not a right — then surely we can do that for concealed carry, which is a right, not a privilege.

During his speech Friday at the NRA Leadership Forum Trump also pledged a tax credit for teachers who train to be armed.

