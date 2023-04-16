Four Killed, Multiple Injured After Shots Fired at AL Birthday Party

Four people were killed and numerous others injured after shots were fired at a Dadeville, Alabama, birthday party Saturday night.

WSFA reports the shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. “on N. Broadnax Street at Mahogany’s Masterpiece.”

Sen. Katie Britt (R) tweeted about the incident:

My heart breaks waking up to the news this morning out of Tallapoosa County. Please join me in lifting up the victims, their loved ones, and the Dadeville community in prayer. My office will continue to monitor the situation as details emerge. — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) April 16, 2023

Gov. Kay Ivey (R) also tweeted:

WRBL notes there is no information on whether the shots were fired by one individual or multiple suspects.

Russell Medical Center’s Susan Foy “confirmed to Fox News the hospital treated multiple victims and released them. Several victims with gunshot wounds have had to be transferred to other hospitals to better tend to their specific wounds/injuries.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.