Two people were shot while inside a vehicle on Interstate 295 South near Yarmouth, Maine, late Tuesday morning and police are looking for a suspect.

Police shut down the southbound side of the interstate sometime around 11:00 a.m., NECN reported.

FOX News noted that one person is in custody in connection with the shooting and a “person of interest” is being sought.

There were no fatalities, but one of the injured victims is in serious condition.

The Maine Department of Public Safety’s Shannon Moss asked Yarmouth residents to remain inside their homes while police search for the second individual with possible connections to the incident, the Bangor Daily News pointed out.

