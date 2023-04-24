At Least 20 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the shooting fatality occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday “in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue.” A 33-year-old man got into an argument with an individual who then pulled a gun and fired. The 33-year-old was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday a 3-year-old boy was shot in the face at a home “in the 8800-block of South Euclid Avenue.”

The boy is hospitalized in serious condition.

Last weekend, at least 32 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, eight of them fatally.

The Washington Post noted deaths have surged in Chicago under Lightfoot, with “more than 800 people killed in 2021 and nearly 700 last year.”

The Sun-Times observed 158 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through April 23, 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.