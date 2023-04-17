At Least 32 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 32 people were shot, eight of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted at least 20 were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, and four of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

By Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the number of weekend shooting victims was at least 32, and that four more shooting fatalities had occurred.

One of the four additional shooting fatalities was that of 17-year-old Curtis Moore, who was shot in the chest and killed Saturday night at 11:17 p.m. Saturday night. Moore was “in the 800-block of West 51st Street” when someone opened fire from inside a vehicle, striking him in the chest and killing him.

Another one of the additional shooting fatalities was that a 20-year-old man, who was approached by others while walking “in the 3800-block of West Arthington Street” and shot “in the face.”

The 20-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Sun-Times observed 153 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through April 16, 2023.

On April 16, 2023, Breitbart News pointed out riots filled the streets of Chicago, prompting the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to call for reinforcements downtown for the fourth night in a row.

The CPD was first called out in force at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night when about 200 teens erupted in a mass fight in the city’s popular Millennium Park at the southern end of the “Mag Mile.” The Wednesday night incident became the city’s first “large group” incident of the year, according to Chicago’s CBS affiliate.

After year's first 'large group' incident at Millennium Park, concerns mount about safety this summer https://t.co/JBQ6Yyh21d — Chicago Navigator (@chinavigator) April 14, 2023

The four nights of violence comes only three days after Chicago was chosen as the site for the DNC’s 2024 convention, and just under two weeks after the city elected a radical, soft-on-crime, defund the police, “progressive” to the mayor’s office.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.