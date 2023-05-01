At Least 27 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 27 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 15 were shot, two fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the number of shooting victims had risen to at least 27 by Monday morning, with three additional fatalities.

The first of the three additional shooting fatalities occurred at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, when a 16-year-old boy was shot and fatally wounded “in the 3700-block of South Michigan Avenue.”

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

A 40-year-old man “in the 100-block of West 113th Street” was shot numerous times and killed around just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the back around 10:30 p.m. Sunday while driving a vehicle “in the 6200-block of South Kimbark Avenue.” He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Sun-Times homicide database shows that 168 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through April 30, 2023.

