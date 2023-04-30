At Least 15 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 15 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the first of the two fatal shootings was discovered Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m., when officers found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound on the ground “in the 4900-block of West Hubbard Street.”

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Just after noon on Saturday a 32-year-old man was standing “in the 5200-block of West Adams Street” when at least one person inside a sedan opened fire, striking him numerous times.

The 32-year-old was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Breitbart News noted at least 20 were shot last weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago, one fatally.

The Sun-Times observed that 165 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through April 29, 2023.

