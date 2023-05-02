Boxing Star Arrested over Concealed Handgun: ‘I’d Rather Be Safe Than Sorry’

Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion boxer Deontay The Bronze Bomber Wilder poses during his weigh-in ahead of their WBC Heavyweight title fight against Swedish-Finnish boxer Robert The Nordic Nightmare Helenius in New York City on October 14, 2022. - Wilder and Helenius will fight on October 15, 2022 at Barclays …
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Former heavyweight world champion boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested on a concealed gun charge Tuesday and, after posting bond, tweeted, “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

FOX News reported that 37-year-old Wilder was arrested in Hollywood around 1:15 a.m. after police found a concealed gun in his Rolls Royce.

He posted a $35,000 bond and was released just after 6:30 a.m.

After being released he tweeted:

TMZ noted that Wilder was stopped by police because his car windows were “illegally tinted.” His Rolls Royce was searched after police allegedly smelled marijuana.

The search allegedly turned up a 9mm handgun.

His boxing record is a 43-2-1, with 42 knockouts.

