Former heavyweight world champion boxer Deontay Wilder was arrested on a concealed gun charge Tuesday and, after posting bond, tweeted, “I’d rather be safe than sorry.”

FOX News reported that 37-year-old Wilder was arrested in Hollywood around 1:15 a.m. after police found a concealed gun in his Rolls Royce.

He posted a $35,000 bond and was released just after 6:30 a.m.

After being released he tweeted:

I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End 🙏🏿 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 2, 2023

TMZ noted that Wilder was stopped by police because his car windows were “illegally tinted.” His Rolls Royce was searched after police allegedly smelled marijuana.

The search allegedly turned up a 9mm handgun.

His boxing record is a 43-2-1, with 42 knockouts.

