Exclusive – Trump Pollster: ‘Political Persecution of Donald Trump Is Backfiring’

The political persecution of former President Donald Trump is “backfiring,” Trump pollster John McLaughlin, CEO and partner of McLaughlin & Associates, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

McLaughlin discussed some of the changes that are being seen in the polls, as things certainly seem to be moving in former President Donald Trump’s direction.

He cited an Emerson College Poll of New Jersey that showed Trump within five points. What is more, that survey was taken before Trump’s massive rally in the Garden State, which attracted an estimated 100,000 people.

“They had [President Joe] Biden 44 and Trump at 39 … that was a state we lost by 16 points,” he said, also pointing to an April Siena Poll looking at New York State, which had Trump within ten points.

“We lost 61 to 38 in 2020, and now within ten … Something’s going on where we know that the court case and political persecution of Donald Trump is backfiring,” McLaughlin said.

“We also know that two thirds of voters in our national polls that we publish … we took a monthly national poll, you can see our numbers and it goes back to the previous elections. But we know two-thirds of voters, 66 percent, say the country is on the wrong track. Fifty-six percent say that Biden — they disapprove of the job he’s doing. They say the economy is getting worse, 64 to 31. Inflation has negatively impacted … voters where you have 48 percent saying that they can’t even afford basic necessities, and then you get 66 percent telling us that these political cases against Trump are all about politics. Fifty-six percent say Biden played a role in the prosecutions of Trump,” he explained.

Further, he said voters — 53 percent to 36 percent — believe Biden is trying to put Trump in jail to stop him from being president.

“That’s the majority of Americans. … I said President Trump last year, [I] said the only time you’ve committed is you’re ahead in the polls,” he said, describing Biden as a “ruthless, corrupt president.”

