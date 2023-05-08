Moms’ Gun Control Group Urges Colorado Governor to Ban All Guns

Here 4 the Kids, a gun control group comprised of mothers, is urging Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) to use an executive order to ban all guns in the state.

The mothers are hoping a “group of 25,000 will come together for a sit-in at the state Capitol” on June 5 to demand all guns be banned, 9 News reports.

The homepage on the Here 4 the Kids website says, “We demand that Colorado Governor Jared Polis sign an executive order to ban guns and buy them back.”

Another section of their website explains, “We are not an organization. This movement is an unexplored and unprecedented action, led by black and brown women with a team of white women working behind the scenes, to end gun violence in the United States.”

The Here 4 the Kids website repeats the often stated false claim that “guns are the number one killer of children in the United States.” This claim is often based on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study which counts people of voting age–18 and 19-year-olds–as children. Breitbart News has pointed out that using the broad age range allows the study to show firearm-related deaths of children ages 0-19 totaled 4,368 in 2020, while motor vehicle deaths for the same age range totaled 4,036. When the numbers are adjusted for ages 0-17, i.e., when people of voting age are removed from the study, the number of firearm-related deaths for children in 2020 is 2,281, while the number of motor vehicle deaths for the same age group is 2,503.

Ironically, the news of Here 4 the Kids pushing a ban on guns comes as David Hogg is trying to assure concerned Second Amendment advocates that “no one is coming for your guns.”

Hogg tweeted:

But Here 4 the Kids is being forthright about their desire to have all guns banned.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com