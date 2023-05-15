Three Shot, Killed in New Mexico Despite Red Flag Law, Universal Background Checks

Three people were shot and killed in Farmington, New Mexico, despite the state’s red flag and universal background check laws.

Two police officers were also wounded in the incident.

KOAT noted that police confronted and killed the shooting suspect.

The Associated Press reported that schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

There is no information on the shooting suspect or a motive at this time.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown Research notes that New Mexico has an extreme risk protection order law, i.e., a red flag law.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, points out that New Mexico adopted universal background checks on July 1, 2019.

