Kentucky Deputy Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop

A Scott County sheriff’s deputy was shot and fatally wounded Monday just before 5 p.m. during a traffic stop in Georgetown, Kentucky.

WLKY reported that the deputy, 35-year-old Caleb Conley, was shot on I-75 and transported to a hospital where he died.

LEX 18 noted that Conley served with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for four years and served eight years in the Army prior to that.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding Conley’s death:

WLWT 5 observed that Conley leaves behind a wife, small children, and his parents.

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton commented on Conley’s death, saying, “He was a damn good deputy, and he loved his job. He took it very serious. He was out there today doing his job, and look what happened to him. A coward coming through our county on I-75 took his life, took him away from his family.”