Alleged Carjacker and K9 Dead After Suburban Chicago Shootout

An alleged carjacker and a police K9 were killed Wednesday afternoon during a shootout in Batavia, Illinois.

The Associated Press reported that officers were trying to stop the alleged carjacker “on South Elgin” around 2:00 p.m., who then fled to Batavia, where he allegedly exited the car with a handgun.

Police released a K9 to help apprehend the suspect, but he allegedly shot the K9.

ABC 7 noted that police then opened fire on the suspect, killing him. The K9, Hudson, also succumbed to his wounds.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain commented on the death of Hudson, “This is a big loss for us, but he’s an absolute hero today, along with our deputies who brought this to a successful close without injury to any innocent civilians.”

Hain added, “We have a very large K9 unit, the largest outside of Cook County, and it’s a very close knit family. … He was a great dog.”

