Gun-Controlled Colorado: Another Nuggets Celebration, Another Shooting

NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets enters the stage at the City and County building during introductions for the Denver Nuggets championship celebration at Civic Center Park June 15, 2023. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in five games to with their first ever NBA …
Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
AWR Hawkins

Two people were shot, conditions unknown, following a Denver Nuggets NBA title celebration Thursday in gun-controlled Colorado.

This is the second shooting associated with the Nuggets’ victory.

Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. Police say several people were wounded in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Denver Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NBC 15 noted that Thursday’s shooting occurred roughly an hour after the parade ended.

There may be multiple suspects, but NBC 15 pointing out “at least one suspect was described as a black male.”

Breitbart News reported that 9 people were shot early Tuesday, following the team’s Monday night win in the NBA title game.

Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. Police say several people were wounded in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Denver Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A suspect was apprehended in Tuesday’s shooting.

Colorado has a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, universal background checks, a minimum firearm purchase age of 21, a 3-day waiting period on gun purchases, and numerous other gun controls which Democrats say will keep people safe.

