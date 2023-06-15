Gun-Controlled Colorado: Another Nuggets Celebration, Another Shooting

Two people were shot, conditions unknown, following a Denver Nuggets NBA title celebration Thursday in gun-controlled Colorado.

This is the second shooting associated with the Nuggets’ victory.

NBC 15 noted that Thursday’s shooting occurred roughly an hour after the parade ended.

There may be multiple suspects, but NBC 15 pointing out “at least one suspect was described as a black male.”

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of 17th & Curtis. Two victims located. Condition unknown at this time. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/dajgPdd3p9 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 15, 2023

Breitbart News reported that 9 people were shot early Tuesday, following the team’s Monday night win in the NBA title game.

A suspect was apprehended in Tuesday’s shooting.

Colorado has a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, universal background checks, a minimum firearm purchase age of 21, a 3-day waiting period on gun purchases, and numerous other gun controls which Democrats say will keep people safe.

