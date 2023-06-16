Juanita Broaddrick, author of Better Put Some Ice on That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton, tweeted praise for the practice of carrying concealed for self-defense Thursday, citing the time an Ohio judge who was ambushed pulled a gun and killed his attacker.

The ambush Broaddrick is referencing occurred on August 21, 2017, when Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph Bruzzese was ambushed outside the courthouse.

Jacksonville.com reported that attacker was lying in wait, then “ran up to the judge and began shooting when he approached the courthouse.”

Bruzzese drew his own gun, as did a probation officer, and both returned fire, striking the attacker three times and killing him.

Similar “good guy with a gun” stories happen again and again all over the U.S.

For example, on July 17, 2022, Breitbart News noted that 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken was in the food court of Indiana’s Greenwood Park Mall when an attempted mass shooter opened fire. Dicken pulled his concealed carry handgun and returned fire, killing the attacker and ending the threat to innocent life.

On March 22, 2015, a concealed carry permit holder drew his gun and opened fire on an attacker who was spraying bullets at patrons and children inside a Philadelphia barber shop. The concealed carrier happened to be walking by the barber shop and heard the gunfire. He then ran inside and shot and fatally wounded the attacker.

On July 14, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to a study from the Crime Prevention Research Center — which the Center explains is not comprehensive — highlighting over 60 instances in which a concealed carry permit holder stopped a mass shooter.

WATCH: AWR Hawkins Explains the Value of Concealed Carry Permits

awhawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.