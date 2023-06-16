Watch Live: Joe Biden Speaks at Gun Control Summit

President Joe Biden will speak at the National Safer Communities Summit, a gathering of organizations, activists, and politicians pushing gun control.

The summit marks the one-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a gun control law signed by Biden which Breitbart News reported “expands background checks for some gun buyers, uses taxpayer money to incentivize states to enact red flag laws, and broadens the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) prohibited purchasers list.”

Other attendees include Democrat Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, former Democrat Rep. Gabby Giffords, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, and members of other gun control advocacy groups like March for Our Lives, Moms Demand Action, and Everytown for Gun Safety.