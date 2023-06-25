Robert F. Kennedy Jr. used a townhall in New Hampshire to explain he is not going to take guns and the approach of trying to do so would not stop school shootings.

National Gun Rights Association’s Will Fite tweeted about the townhall on Saturday after RFK Jr. stressed that he is not going to take away guns.

Moreover, he pointed to the Supreme Court of the United States Bruen (2022) decision and noted it is not possible to “do anything” to secure gun control, even if someone wanted more of it.

RFK Jr. focused on school shootings and rejected claims that taking guns would be effectual in stopping such attacks anyway.

He said, “Anyone who tells you that we can end the violence to our children that’s going on now by removing people’s guns, in the margin that has been left to us by this very expansive Supreme Court decision [Bruen] is not being truthful with you.”

RFK Jr. emphasized that “something has changed in this country. It’s not the guns, we’ve always had the guns.” He believes the focus should shift from guns to investigating how psychological drugs impact kids.

On June 5, 2023, Breitbart News reported on a conversation between Elon Musk and RFK Jr., in which RFK Jr. said, “My position on gun control is that I’m not going to take away anybody’s guns. I’m a constitutional maximalist and the issue has been settled by the Supreme Court.”

He addressed mass shootings in general, noting that he will “thoroughly investigate” any role that “psychiatric drugs” may be playing in high-profile shootings.