President Joe Biden targeted makers of AR-15s and other firearms Democrats label “assault weapons,” calling on Sunday for the ability to file lawsuits against such manufacturers.

Biden used social media to broadcast his view:

Biden claimed gun makers enjoy immunity from lawsuits during his campaign for the presidency and he continues to repeat that claim now.

But CNN fact-checked Biden’s ongoing “immunity” claim last week and pointed out that the law he wants to repeal, the Protection o Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCCA), does not shield gun makers from all lawsuits.

CNN noted: “Gun manufacturers are not entirely exempt from being sued, nor are they the only industry with some liability protections. Notably, there are significant liability protections for vaccine manufacturers and, at present, for people and entities involved in making, distributing or administering Covid-19 countermeasures such as vaccines, tests and treatments.”

On March 1, 2022, Breitbart News fact-checked Biden’s “immunity” claim, as it applies to gun makers, also pointing out that PLCCA does not shield gun makers from lawsuits over defective products.

Rather, it is designed to shield them from frivolous lawsuits over crimes committed with guns that were legally made and legally sold.

